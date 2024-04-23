All American season 6 episode order expanded by The CW

If you were hoping to see more All American at The CW beyond what was initially planned for the season, good news!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, The CW has officially upped the order here from thirteen episodes to 15. That does give the entire production team more time in order to tell the stories that they want to here!

So, is this a sign that this is going to be the final season? Not necessarily, as we personally think that the odds are higher for this show to come back than basically any other one that the network has at the moment. It continues to draw at least solid numbers in the live ratings and beyond just that, is an extremely steady performer when you look at what happens when it comes to DVR viewership and also Netflix. It really feels like this could be the rare show on The CW that actually lasts for however long the producers and cast want for it to.

Extending this season longer does also give The CW some more leeway when it comes to when these episodes are also going to air … but it will also take some time to figure that out.

What we want above all else…

Well, let’s just say that this is not something altogether difficult to figure out. Our thinking for the time being here is that we’re going to have a chance in order to see Spencer eventually make it to the NFL. Will he actually see him flourish there? That is the big question mark, but even seeing him make some steps in the right direction could be incredibly rewarding based on everything that we have seen on the show over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on All American now, including what else is coming up next

What do you want to see on All American season 6 the rest of the way?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







