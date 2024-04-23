Severance season 2: More on the end of filming

Rest assured that Severance season 2 is still coming to Apple TV+ — even if we are waiting forever to see it. The road to season 2 has not been easy, and it absolutely has taken a substantially long period of time.

After all, just remember this: Filming for the second season started all the way back in October 2022. This has been ongoing for a long time. Are there reasons for that? Sure, starting with a significant delay brought on by the strikes of last year. Filming did resume months ago, though, and it does appear that we are inching ever closer to getting the show back … and it is really just a matter of when.

Per the latest report from TVLine, filming for the Adam Scott series could finally be done at the end of the month and in the past, Ben Stiller has noted that the show could be back soon after that. Of course, “soon” is a relative term and could mean anything from the summer to the fall — but we do think we’ll see something more next year.

After all, it has been multiple years now since Severance last aired and with a show this ambitious, you do run a major risk that you are gone for so long that in the end, viewers start to forget about you. Nobody should want that at the end of the day, especially with a story that is fundamentally this elaborate.

As for what’s ahead…

We’ve said this before, but the primary point of curiosity with this show right now is quite simple: Is everyone going to be able to put the toothpaste back in the tube at Lumon? Mark S. and his actions in the finale caused some major chaos, and that’s without even getting into Helly.

