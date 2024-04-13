Severance season 2 premiere date: An April 2024 update

Are we finally getting close to having more news to share regarding Severance season 2 over on Apple TV+? We probably do not have to tell you this at this point, but the demand is 100% there for more of the show. More than two years have passed since that shocking season 1 finale where Mark, Helly, and Lumon’s worlds were turned completely upside down. Since then, production started in October 2022, was interrupted due to the strikes, and is now in the home stretch.

What we can say right now is pretty simple: We’re getting close. While we are not at a point yet where a Severance season 2 premiere date is about to be announced, it does feel like it is something that will be happening in due time. With filming wrapping up, the most conceivable situation here is that something will be revealed this spring, and we will see the series back either in the summer or early fall.

Why this soon? Well, we don’t have any sort of indication that Apple TV+ wants to keep us waiting for an extremely long period of time at this point, and would like to just give the people out there more of what they want. Also, if post-production has been happening during filming, we tend to think that at least a good portion of the early installments could already be done at this point.

No matter when the series returns, let’s just hope that Ben Stiller and the rest of the team here are truly set on getting the ball rolling when it comes to what lies ahead. After all, we don’t tend to think that at this point, anyone benefits from the show lingering on whether or not Lumon gets things back together … if they ever do.

