Severance season 2 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

With us now into spring 2024, are we on the cusp of getting more news when it comes to Severance season 2 over at Apple TV+?

The first thing that we should actually say here is pretty darn simple: We are inching closer to news finally being out there! Sure, we’ve been stuck waiting for a long time to get it, but the finish line can be seen around the corner here.

For now, what we can say here is quite simple: The second season will be done in production at some point next month, and that does clear a path for the series to start as early as the summer. That means there’s a chance that a premiere date could be announced in the near future. There are no guarantees and technically, Apple could decide to air the show a good while after the episodes are ready.

Personally, though, our feeling is that the next four or five months are going to be big for Adam Scott and the rest of the cast. It’s basically been a two-year wait already, so why stretch that out further? The only thing that feels somewhat likely is that Severance will not be back until at least June, mostly because the streamer has already put out a number of return dates leading up to then.

What is the story going to be coming up?

This is the funny thing — after the absolutely insane finale, is there any way for Lumon to put the toothpaste back in the tube? At this point, it does feel impossible … but this is a powerful company with a lot of resources.

One other thing that we’d advise you of right now is pretty darn simple: There are a lot of awesome new additions to the show including Gwendoline Christie and John Noble. There may not be a lot out there about their roles for now, but that could surface in due time.

What do you most want to see moving into Severance season 2, no longer when it premieres?

