Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 7 spoilers: A painful past?

As you are more than likely aware, we are stuck waiting for a good while to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 7 arrive on ABC. What can we say about it now?

Well, the title for this hour is “She Used to Be Mine,” and we hope that there is some more context around that between where we are now and where we will be when we actually see this story on Thursday, May 9. (This is the second one back following the long hiatus.)

The synopsis below gives a few hints as to what’s coming, but surprisingly, most of it is tied to the interns above anyone else:

An unexpectedly complex case brings back painful memories for Simone. Jules and Blue make a high-stakes bet on who can finish their procedure log first. Richard suspects Winston is avoiding him.

The heavy focus on some of these characters does continue to make us wonder about the long-term future of certain people on the series, especially when there are so many contracts expiring at the end of the season. Our hope is that many of the longtime cast members are still there, especially the two remaining full-time OGs in Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. In the past, Wilson said that she wanted to see the show through until the end and we 100% still hope that this is the case.

Of course, we recognize that there will be plenty of time to sort through all of this — for now, we’ll try to just sit back and enjoy what is in front of us (even if it is a little challenging here and there). We do think that there could be a little more Meredith, as well, leading in the finale. How can we not want that?

