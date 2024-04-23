Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC, April 23, 2024?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Absolutely, we want more of the medical drama and stat! Of course, the reality is that TV schedules don’t always adhere to our personal desires, and that is very much the case here.

Today marks the final week that Freddie Highmore and the cast are on hiatus for not just this season, but the series as a whole. It absolutely feels strange that we are at the end of the series now, especially since it felt like there could have easily been another season or two. Alas, we’re not the one making the decisions here! We just hope that there is enough time for the story to have a fitting end, and that there are proper tributes to a lot of the characters we’ve come to care about over the past little while.

Season 7 episode 7, “Faith” – Shaun and Jordan’s patient is in dire need of a kidney transplant. When they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery. (Airing April 30.)

Season 7 episode 8, “The Overview Effect” – Shaun, Jared and Charlie’s young patient need his parents to agree on an important medical decision that could greatly improve his health; however, his parents are unable to agree on the correct path which spurs the team to try and intervene on behalf of their patient. (Airing May 7.)

As we get into the month of May, odds are we will start to hear more about the final two episodes and rest assured, we’re more than a little bit psyched to get into that! We imagine that there will be at least another challenge or two ahead for Shaun before the story comes to a close.

