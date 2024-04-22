The Neighborhood season 6 episode 9: Last before finale

As you prepare to see The Neighborhood season 6 episode 9 on CBS, what can we say about it right now? Well, for starters, the finale is close!

At the time of this writing, there are not too many specifics on the next installment coming on April 29, but we can go ahead and mention the title: “Welcome to the Name Drop.” That feels like a good clue as to what’s ahead here, since we have all met this sort of person before. After all, we’re well-aware that there are some people out there who like to think they are famous because of who they know. It can be incredibly irritating in the wrong context … and if our prediction is right here, it could also lead to a ton of comedy.

Since we don’t have too much more to say on episode 9 at present, why not look to the finale? The Neighborhood will sign off for the spring with “Welcome to the World,” an episode that features understandably Courtney giving birth. This is a chance to kick off another new era! You can get some more details about it courtesy of the synopsis below:

“Welcome to the World” – The whole crew heads out to see Toni Braxton live in concert, but just as the show begins, Courtney’s water breaks, on the sixth season finale of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 6 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

You may have heard already that The Neighborhood is coming back for a season 7 and with that, you don’t have to worry about anything that is coming up the rest of the way. Instead, you simply have the luxury of being able to sit back and enjoy some of the stories ahead.

