When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6: Elizabeth’s past…

As you get yourselves prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6 over on Hallmark Channel on May 12, the past will be a theme. Heck, you can argue that the past has been a big theme leading up to all of it, as well! Just remember here that someone from Lucas’ past (an old flame?) will be a key part of Sunday night’s new episode.

For those who have not heard, the title for episode 6 is “Believe” — you can see the full synopsis for it below:

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) confronts an imposing figure from her past with Nathan’s (Kevin McGarry) support. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) helps Lee (Kavan Smith) navigate a new leadership role. Lucas (Chris McNally) struggles to find bidders for his resort project.

We know that this resort project is one of the reasons why we’ve seen Lucas stick around the town, and it’s one of his biggest priorities at the moment as Governor.

Is there a chance that the attempt on his life will be figured out by this episode? We sure hope so, mostly due to the fact that the longer this goes, the more likely it is that he will be continuously in danger. Who is to say that the assailant / assailants won’t try again? There are some things that Lucas will do that powerful people will not agree with. This is a big part of what makes this When Calls the Heart season stand out more than some of the others.

One other thing that we hope is revealed by the air date for this episode is simple: A season 12 renewal! We would love to have assurances pretty early on that the series is coming back. Wouldn’t that make everything so much easier to digest in the home stretch?

Related – Get a little bit of additional information about this weekend’s When Calls the Heart episode

What are you most excited to check out as we head into When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 6?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







