Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 4/23/24?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we so lucky to get more of it, plus also more of FBI: International and Most Wanted?

We’ll admit that at this point, we’re pretty conditioned to expect repeats fairly often — largely due to the fact that there have been a lot of them scattered throughout the year for all sorts of shows! Luckily, that is not happening tonight. All three of these shows are going to be airing new installments tonight in their typical timeslots. There are some exciting cases for sure, plus some personal elements for everyone to tackle.

To check out info for all three of these episodes tonight, all you have to do is take a look below…

FBI season 6 episode 10, “Family Affair” – After an FDIC security guard is killed while tending to a pregnant woman in distress, the team works to locate the woman and the killer who took her hostage. Meanwhile, OA and Isobel worry about Maggie as she navigates taking care of Ella, on FBI, Tuesday, April 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 3 episode 10, “Red Light” – When a wild night in Amsterdam for three ex-Navy men ends with one found dead in his hotel room, the Fly Team must dive into the red-light district to hunt down his killer. Meanwhile, Tate finds herself in a bind with her ex over custody of their daughter, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 23 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 episode 10, “Bonne Terre” – When a federal judge and his wife are shot dead in New York, the Fugitive Task Force goes on the hunt and finds a connection to a man who is hours away from being executed in Missouri. Meanwhile, Remy and Hana both grapple with being single and living alone, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

How many episodes are left beyond these?

To be specific, three for each show. Because of the strikes last year, we are only getting thirteen episodes per season — which is technically more than what we’re getting for a lot of other shows that are out there this season.

Related – FBI has been renewed for three additional seasons!

What are you most excited to see entering the next FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted episodes?

Go ahead and let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates coming down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







