Shogun season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX, Hulu?

Following the end of season 1 this week, is there any chance at all that a Shogun season 2 is coming to FX and Hulu? Or, is this the end?

Well, there are a number of different things to wonder about here, but let’s start things off by noting the following: At the time of this writing, there are no plans for a direct continuation. From the get-go, the Japanese historical epic was meant to be a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end. It is based on source material, and the first season covered the totality of everything the show wanted.

The tricky position that FX finds themselves in at this point is rather simple: Shogun proved to be a huge critical and commercial success. We tend to think that most people out there are going to be interested in having something else in this world. Is there a chance at a spin-off, a prequel, or some sort of other continuation? We wouldn’t rule it out, but at the same time, we tend to think that it will be very circumstantial in nature. It’s not going to happen unless it is an extremely good idea and there’s confidence it can be pulled off.

Obviously, everyone would love further profits that come with extending this world. However, FX and Hulu do not have to operate from a spot of desperation. They already have other hits including The Bear. They can always bring some other great stuff to the table down the road.

For the time being, we tend to think that the best thing that we can really do is just express gratitude that this show managed to exist in the first place. It is, after all, incredibly hard to get an epic life this on television, especially one where English is not even spoken much of the time. It’s easy to just sit back and be grateful.

