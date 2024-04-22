Beacon 23 season 2 episode 4 spoilers: An anomaly?

As you try to prepare for Beacon 23 season 2 episode 4 on MGM+ next week, let’s just say this: Things are going to be crazy. This is an episode that is coming off the heels of that strange “anomaly” hinted at the end of episode 3, and it was already clear at that point that things were pretty darn weird to begin with! As it turns out, Harmony isn’t quite as gone from the Beacon as Aleph may have thought, and now we also have the arrival of Iris, which was chronicled rather extensively in episode 3.

Is there still more to say when it comes to Aster’s story, as well? We do tend to think so, but hoe it potentially manifests itself remains to be seen.

Below, you can check out the full Beacon 23 season 2 episode 4 synopsis for other insight as to what’s coming:

Iris desperately tries to piece together what happened to the pilot, while Harmony deals with a rogue AI who followed her to Beacon 23.

Are we shocked at all about a rogue AI? Hardly, given that this is the sort of show that has established them all to morph into a wide array of different roles. Just take a look at the creation and evolution of Aleph!

How much more remains for this show?

Well, let’s just say that there are eight episodes this season and with that, there are five more stories still to go … and there is no confirmation of a season 3 as of yet. Could the story continue? Anything is possible, but there is a lot of mystery here, especially when you think about the first two seasons filming a rather long time ago.

Is Beacon 23 at times confusing? Sure, but there is still something about this world and the characters that remain compelling.

