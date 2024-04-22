When Calls the Heart season 11: Did Montague shoot Lucas?

We had a feeling entering When Calls the Heart season 11 episode 3 there would be answers on a few different subjects. What’s the big one? Well, it does feel very-much connection to the attempt on Lucas’ life.

Let’s start with the fact that Montague seems to be off the table as the assailant, largely because of the alibi that he had and trying to work through the timeline of events. Bill and Rosemary both suspect that the “confession” that they have is a fake one, and that there is some sort of massive cover-up at the moment. Montague could still be at the top of the operation, but there are a lot of secrets underneath him that do need to be sorted out.

Like any good investigation, there are a few different things that are going to need to be sorted out over the course of this episode. One part of the equation here is learning the truth behind what happened; another part of it is simply being able to prove it. Rosemary is whip-smart but even still, this is an arduous task that could take some time.

As for what else we learned tonight, a big reveal came about when Joseph Canfield revealed to his kids that he he actually has a brother in Jacob. However, the two don’t talk. What happened in the past? It’s a mystery for another day, but this could easily be revisited down the line.

On the Elizabeth / Nathan front

We got a few more reminders that they are building towards something! Also, there was a brief shirtless Nathan moment that a ton of people out there probably appreciated … not that this is that much of a surprise.

Lucas, meanwhile, has a reason to stick around Hope Valley as he tries to make the resort program into a reality — and there is still a lot of work to be done.

