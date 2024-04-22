For All Mankind season 5 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the recent news that we are getting a For All Mankind season 5 over at Apple TV+, why not talk possible premiere dates?

Just like you would imagine, there is obviously a great deal of work still to be done when it comes to the science fiction epic, which tells an alternate history of the space race. This is why it is completely insane to think that the show will be back this year. Our sentiment right now is that spring or summer 2025 could be a better window for a show that requires a lot of time to not just film, but also edit together after the fact. Such is the case when you have a show where you are trying to replicate other planets — or, for the sake of season 5, an asteroid. We saw in the closing minutes, after all, that Goldilocks was not only parked next to Mars, but there is now a base located on it!

The best-case scenario for us is that later this year, we will start to hear a little bit more news when it comes to castings — or, possible departures at the same exact time. Just remember for the moment here that Joel Kinnaman has been a part of this from the beginning, but isn’t there a chance eventually that some of these OG characters are going to die after all of these time jumps?

At this point, we are honestly fine if For All Mankind takes however long it needs to for the final season to be perfect. This does feel like the sort of greatness that cannot be rushed at the end of the day. It’s also easy to just be grateful that more is even coming, given the fact that the vast majority of Apple TV+ shows have not even made it to a season 5 as of right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

