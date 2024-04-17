For All Mankind renewed for season 5, spin-off set

Just when we were worried about the future of For All Mankind at Apple TV+, the streaming service has come out to indicate one thing: They are doubling down on this world!

Today, the streamer confirmed that not only are we going to be getting a fifth season of the hit sci-fi show (which tells an alternate history of the space race), but there is also a spin-off coming titled Star City which will explore the early days more from the Soviet side of the equation.

In a statement confirming the news, here is what Matt Cherniss, the head of programming at Apple TV+, had to say on the subject:

“With each new season, For All Mankind continues to build out a fascinating world and capture global audiences through high quality storytelling that has been so skillfully developed by Ron, Matt and Ben … There is so much to explore and, we along with our partners at Sony, can’t wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing For All Mankind universe.”

For more details about Star City, it is described as “a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

In a statement here, co-showrunners Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi said the following on the spin-off:

“Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind. The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony.”

Related – Get some additional news now on the future of For All Mankind at Apple TV+

What do you think about For All Mankind being renewed for a season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







