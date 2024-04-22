American Horror Story: Delicate finale: A happy ending?

Is there any chance at all that the American Horror Story: Delicate finale is going to end in a reasonably happy manner? On paper, we know that this idea may seem crazy. However, it could be a little more possible than you’d at first think.

After all, consider the fact that not every season of the franchise necessarily has a sad conclusion. 1984 has arguably the most emotional conclusion of the entire franchise, and you can argue that New York City, while sad, also still had an important message to pass along.

If there is a happy ending for Delicate, it goes a little something like this: Anna Victoria Alcott finds a way to escape with her baby, and the two are able to go off somewhere and live a normal life. Dex is the worst, and just about every other person save for Ms. Preecher in her orbit cannot be trusted. It is hard to say how she would get away, but this is probably the only positive outcome that she could hope for here at the end of the day.

If this doesn’t happen … well, then we’re probably due for a sad ending. This could be a situation where Anna ends up becoming the next Ms. Preecher, and she is forced to wait around in order to warn the next potential victim about what could be coming. If this happens, you can argue that eventually, there’s a way to stop the witches. The unfortunate truth here is that even in doing so, there’s also a chance that there will be a lot of heartbreak along the way. She could lose her baby forever.

Entering the finale, we personally are expecting a less-than-happy conclusion to the story … but we are still ready to be surprised.

What do you think we are going to see at the end of the American Horror Story: Delicate finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

