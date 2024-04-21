Young Sheldon season 7 episode 9 promo: Dr. Sturgis returns

Given that Young Sheldon season 7 is the final one on CBS, it makes perfect sense to see a lot of familiar faces scattered throughout. With this in mind, are you really shocked to see Dr. Sturgis back on episode 9 in a handful of days?

Wallace Shawn’s character has over the years been one of the most important influences in the title character’s life. With that, it makes a certain amount of sense to have him around as he makes one of his most important decisions yet: Where he wants to go to school.

Of course, the irony within this story is simple — we already know that he ends up at Caltech. There is not actually that much drama that goes along with that. Still, the promo for this episode (watch here) is really all about the various recruitment visits that arrive at Sheldon’s door from some of these other schools, including Harvard and MIT.

On paper, all of this is fun — or, it is before you start to remember the larger timeline here. We know that in the Big Bang Theory canon, Sheldon’s father dies before he goes away to school. Couple this with some of the potential funeral attire on social media and showrunner quotes, there is a good chance that George Sr. passes before the end of the series. How the show does handle that is not easy, given that this is a comedy and dealing with death is not an easy thing. It has been clear from the start that Sheldon’s relationship with George was complicated, but there was a lot more depth to him than was at first clear. There were also many misconceptions, including the idea that George actually cheated on Mary.

