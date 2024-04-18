Young Sheldon season 7 episode 9 spoilers: Sheldon’s recruiting

As you get yourselves prepared to see Young Sheldon season 7 episode 9 next week, we could be arriving at a huge life milestone.

After all, everyone who watched The Big Bang Theory has a good sense of where the story is going already — we are eventually building towards Sheldon arriving at Cal Tech and with that, eventually meeting Leonard and setting up the next course of his life. Things will take a little bit of time to get there, but we recognize that the title character here is moving away from Texas sooner rather than later.

Of course, it is also worth noting that tragedy is about to strike the Cooper family due to George Sr.’s impending death. Do we think that is happening next week? No, but you should be aware of it!

To get more insight about the story ahead here in general, we suggest that you check out the full Young Sheldon season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

“A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby” – Sheldon’s published paper leads to a frenzy of grad school recruiting, and Georgie tries to speak more properly in front of his daughter, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 25 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think there is a chance that some of the final episodes could deliver a surprise or two, but there are a number of important beats that the show has to hit along the way. While it is possible that a thing or two from the OG sitcom could be retconned (we’re still trying to figure out Georgie’s multiple marriages), we do still think most of the major events are going to be hit in some shape or form.

What do you most want to see moving into Young Sheldon season 7 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







