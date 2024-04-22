The Sympathizer season 1 episode 3: ‘Love It or Leave It’

As you prepare to see The Sympathizer season 1 episode 3 on HBO, what moments are meant to potentially stand out? “Love It or Leave It” is the title for this particular installment, and of course things are going to be complicated.

One of the things that is notable about the show right now is how unpredictability is almost meant to be one of the central tenets of the story. There is potential for a good bit of change over time, but there are also a lot of serious moral questions at the same exact time. Given the subject matter here of the war, we don’t think that this is going to be much of a shock. (Remember that a lot of the series is really set at a time when the country was swimming in uncertainty as to how to have key conversations.)

Below, you can see the full The Sympathizer season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

With the General’s order to eliminate the spy in their ranks weighing on him, the Captain seeks Bon’s help to craft and execute a plan specifically timed for Independence Day. Later, at an upscale lunch, Claude introduces the Captain to the Auteur, who seeks the Captain’s on-set consulting for his upcoming Hollywood movie about the war.

Are we going to see more increased conversation about the show over the course of season 1? Let’s just say that it wouldn’t come as that much of a shock, especially give the way that word-of-mouth tends to spread slowly and over time these days. Of course, you would think that a show featuring Robert Downey Jr. in multiple roles would make a big splash, but it may take some time for that to really happen here.

There are seven episodes that comprise the first season overall, so there is still a good bit of the story here to be told.

