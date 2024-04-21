The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: More Netflix confirmation

We have noted for a good while now that The Night Agent season 2 looks primed to be coming out at some point later this year. After all, filming has been going on a good while!

We do recognize that with some Netflix shows, there have been some long breaks between filming wrapping up and them premieres arriving. However, at the same time we have to remember that shows like Stranger Things and The Witcher have a ton of special effects. This is not exactly the same situation here.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, we do now have some added assurances from the streamer that you will be seeing The Night Agent season 2 a little later this year. Our thinking is that it will probably be late in the year like November or December, but that’s okay — what matters most is simply that we’re going to be getting it!

To date, the powers-that-be have done a great job of making sure that a lot of finer details are kept under wraps, but we do think that season 2 is going to set out to replicate beautifully what made the first season a success. By that, we mean a real emphasis on spycraft, action, and of course some big swings and shocking twists. There is a reason why the first season was one of the biggest hits that Netflix had throughout the 2023 calendar year, and also why there was such a push to ensure that we got more of it this year.

Don’t be surprised if…

Well, let’s keep it simple: Don’t be shocked if we end up seeing a renewal for a season 3 a lot earlier than anyone would expect. There’s no real reason to expect anything less at this point.

