The Night Agent season 2 premiere date: Best-case scenario

It is beyond true that anticipation is high for The Night Agent season 2 on Netflix — consider the show’s rampant popularity! We still don’t think that enough has been said about the series’ success in 2023 as of yet, where it managed to be one of the most-streamed originals out there. This is one of the primary reasons right now as to why Netflix wants more of the show out there as soon as possible.

With that very thing in mind, what does “as soon as possible” even mean? We do think that there is more to get into when it comes to that idea.

First and foremost, let’s remind you that production on the latest batch of episodes is still ongoing, and we’ve yet to reach the end of the road when it comes to that. Indications are that it will be done around the start of summer and from here, you have to give at least a few months for post-production.

Now, Netflix has confirmed already that The Night Agent season 2 will be premiering this year and for now, we tend to hold them to that idea. We then have to just think about when in the next few months makes the most sense — and also when the show will be ready by.

Is October feasible?

For now, we figure that this is the dream possibility, but we’re not sure that this is when we’d get the entire season since it may just not be enough time for post-production on the later episodes. Don’t be shocked if we get one part of the story here, and then the next part in November / early December. If this happens, it’d also be pretty similar to what we have seen with some other Netflix releases over the years.

