Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: The best scenario

We’ve been in the midst of a long wait already to see Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premiere over at Prime Video. Are we near the end of it?

Obviously, we don’t have to tell you at this point that anticipation for the next batch of episodes is sky-high. How else would you describe it? While we know that parts of the first season were pretty polarizing, the final stretch of season 1 was fantastic. The stakes are pretty high right now for everything regarding the rings, Sauron, Galadriel, and the next phase of the story.

The problem here is that unfortunately, we are going to be waiting a good while still to see what lies ahead. While Amazon seems to be bringing the show back later this year, they have yet to specify anything when it comes to an exact date.

With this in mind, our advice right now is fairly simple: Keep your eyes peeled for late August or September. This feels like the best-case scenario for the J.R.R. Tolkien adaptation, and for a number of reasons. For starters, that will be following the end of The Boys, and it feels clear to us already that the streaming service is not going to put these shows on the air at the same time. They have no real reason to want that since they want to stretch out the big hits for their subscribers. They also probably don’t want The Rings of Power on at the same time again as House of the Dragon.

Note that it is also still possible that Prime Video makes us wait to see the second season until October, but it’s hard to imagine them waiting too much longer than that. Shouldn’t the goal here to be trying to get all the episodes out there before we are too close to the holiday season? We tend to think so.

What do you most want to see moving into Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2?

When do you think we are going to see it back? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







