Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 4/21/24?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that we’ve had a lot of new installments lately, it makes sense to expect a repeat at some point. Also, you can argue that this is a good time for it on the other side of Curb Your Enthusiasm ending.

Yet, here is some of the good news — there are some more episodes coming sooner rather than later! You are going to have a chance to see more of the late-night show tonight starting at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time. There is not too much info about what lies ahead on the show tonight, but that’s something that we’ve come to expect over the years. The most impressive thing is that the show is airing tonight, which is not all that commonplace for a number of different reasons.

As for what we’re going to be seeing from start to finish here, don’t be too shocked if the current state of Congress is a hot topic given all the messiness there — or, a trial starting up involving a former President. When it comes to headlines from the news, it feels pretty clear that the first ten or so minutes of the show will be jam-packed. The mystery is what he’s going to focus on after that, given that there are a ton of different directions that the show could head — many of them unexpected.

We do anticipate that there are going to be at least a few breaks in the action for Oliver’s show before too long but rest assured — the moment that we get to those, we’ll break it down then. For now, we’re just grateful to have the show around for as long as we have to kick off the year. It certainly helps after having the pretty substantial hiatus through the first several weeks.

