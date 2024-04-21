Alice & Jack season 2: Is it renewed, caceled at PBS?

Following the finale tonight on PBS, is there a chance that you are going to see an Alice & Jack season 2 at some point?

Given the time that we’ve spent with these characters over the years, we don’t blame anyone for wanting to see more of them. Unfortunately, that’s not happening for at least the time being. From the start this romance was designed to be a six-episode limited series, and there have certainly been reminders of that over the course of time here. Given how many leaps forward there were throughout the first season, there’s honestly not that much ground to cover here!

Even if this is the end of this particular show, we do hope that there are some lessons that PBS learns from having this be a part of their lineup. Namely, it would be great if we have a chance to see some other epic romances that take place across so many years, also with great cast members like what we had here. This was a story that was contained in so many ways, but also supremely effective since it was based so much on emotion and heartfelt feelings.

Luckily, we don’t think there should be any doubt as to whether or not PBS will want to move forward with shows that are pretty similar to this. After all, it’s worth remembering that this network has a real tendency to carry British dramas better than anyone here in America. They often run the gamut of style and drama, but one of the best things about this show is that it also carried with it a little more mainstream appeal. There was certainly some talent here who US audiences were familiar with from the get-go.

Now, let’s just hope here that future series do end up living up to or matching the overall quality of what we saw here.

Instead of an Alice & Jack season 2, are there any similar shows that you would love on PBS down the road?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

