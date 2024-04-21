This Town season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Last hurrah

Next week on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see This Town season 1 episode 6 arrive — so what can you expect to see?

Well, the first order of business here is reminding you that this upcoming episode is the finale, and we imagine that this is where everything is going to hit an emotional peak. Is there going to be a lot of drama in here? Sure, but at the same time this final episode is also going to rope in everything else that we’ve loved about the show from the beginning, whether it be the nostalgia, the heartfelt moments, and of course plenty of music to a certain extent.

Can the band actually get on stage and deliver a worthy performance? Well, our suggestion is that you check out the full This Town season 1 episode 6 synopsis with a few more details about what lies ahead:

The pressures that formed the band threaten to destroy it before it even gets on stage, bedevilled by their inner demons as much as by outside forces.

Is this going to be the end of the story?

Well, let’s just say that it was not necessarily written as though there will be more. After all, creator Steven Knight has been rather busy as of late working on a wide array of other projects, including the upcoming Hulu series The Veil. Also, it is worth remembering here that many British dramas are not necessarily created with the intention to last for some extended period of time. You have a chance to see a defined beginning, middle, and end — after that, there’s a better chance to sit back and wonder more about what more could exist within this world.

No matter what happens in the finale, let’s just say that we’re happy that This Town existed and had a chance to shine at all.

What do you most want to see moving into This Town season 1 episode 6?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap up? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

