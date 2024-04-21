Call the Midwife season 13 episode 7: Trixie, Matthew struggle

Next week on PBS you will see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 7 arrive, and this one is notable for a few different reasons.

Where do we start? That’s simple: By pointing out where this episode sits within the overall order. There are only two more to go this season and unfortunately for some people out there, these are going to be the most emotional. There are some huge questions to answer, especially when it comes to the future of Trixie and Matthew after everything that they’ve gone through.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full Call the Midwife season 13 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Rosalind oversees the care of a teenage mom and uncovers a disturbing truth. Trixie and Matthew struggle with their change in fortune, while Joyce receives an unexpected visitor.

One of the most difficult things about watching the Trixie / Matthew storyline is just how much of it is a product of a pretty specific moment in history. After all, these characters were around at a time in which men were expected to carry a load financially and were taught that from a very young age. These expectations have led to Matthew being in the spot that he’s been and while we wish he would make some different choices, and we’re also not surprised that he hasn’t. The decisions that he makes coming up here will not only define this season, but also potentially some coming up.

Is Helen George going to be around for season 14? We know that’s another question that is out there but, for at least the time being, we’re pretty optimistic that we’re going to be seeing more of her. She is, after all, one of the biggest foundational pieces of this show — it is hard to imagine this world really without her.

