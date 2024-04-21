FBI season 6 episode 10 spoilers: OA worries about Maggie, Ella

Tuesday night’s FBI season 6 episode 10 carries with it the title of “Family Affair” and the more you hear about it, the more it makes sense.

It absolutely does seem like family could be a part of the case-of-the-week plot, but the title may go beyond just that. After all, Maggie is trying to learn how to navigate her new found family here, mostly when it comes to her taking care of Ella. She was exploring the idea of parenthood earlier this season and now, so much of it is being thrown at her at once. That is a pretty enormous challenge, to put it mildly, and it makes sense that some other characters could be concerned.

For more on that, take a look at the full FBI season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Family Affair” – After an FDIC security guard is killed while tending to a pregnant woman in distress, the team works to locate the woman and the killer who took her hostage. Meanwhile, OA and Isobel worry about Maggie as she navigates taking care of Ella, on FBI, Tuesday, April 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We should note that we don’t exactly think that anything in here is a suggestion at all that Maggie is somehow a bad mom; instead, Isobel and OA are likely just worried about the same things that we are! She’s having to take on a lot of responsibility all at once, and that is without even mentioning the dangerous and time-consuming job that she has as an agent. This is a story that does not seem to be ending anytime soon, and we could be watching it most of the rest of this season.

