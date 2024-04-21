Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: Netflix narrows it down

You may have heard the news already that Emily in Paris season 4 is currently finishing up filming. With that, what does the future hold?

The good news with this particular show is simple: It does not have the sort of lengthy post-production cycle that you’re going to see with a Stranger Things or The Witcher, meaning that it can be turned around rather fast. That’s a good thing, given that it’s been a long time since season 3 and by virtue of that, a lot of viewers are begging for answers.

Well, here’s the good news — per The Hollywood Reporter, you will see Emily in Paris season 4 premiere before we get around to the end of this year. Our thinking is that a late summer / early fall window makes the most sense, and hopefully, somewhere along the way the long-term future of the Lily Collins show is also clarified.

Despite the long wait, we do not expect much in the way of fundamental shifts in regards to the story here. It does very-much know what it is, and we do think they’ll continue to lean into the humor, the romance, and of course the escapism. We recognize that there are some people who chide at the show’s depiction of the city, but the reality is that this is a show in some ways for idealists, or people who probably will not have too much of a chance to check out Paris for themselves. There are other venues out there for different sides or aspects to the city, so no one is being left out.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s just hope that at some point in the next few months, we get more of a specific premiere date reveal…

