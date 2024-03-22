Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date: A spring 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about an Emily in Paris season 4 premiere date this week?

The first thing that is really worth stating here from the jump is quite simple: If you are either frustrated or eager for something more on this show, let’s just say that we understand. At this point, how can we not? It has been such a long wait already for more of the show and typically, there is not some sort of super-long wait between seasons.

However, the past year-plus has been nontraditional for the entire TV industry as a whole. Remember that the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes last year significantly delayed any plans that may have been in place when it comes to shooting the Lily Collins series. By the time the strikes were over, we were closing in on the holiday season!

The good news that we can share right now (beyond that deals were eventually reached for actors and writers) is that production for Emily in Paris season 4 has been underway for a little while. Because this series has a reasonably short turnaround time, it is theoretically possible that a date could be announced before spring is over. If you are hoping to actually see the show back before summer, though, you are almost certain to be disappointed — there is no real mechanism by which we see that happening, especially since once filming is done, there is still editing that needs to happen.

What will the next chapter look like for Emily?

Of course, there will be romance, but there is a lot more in the way of drama beyond that! The third season ended on a pretty enormous cliffhanger that needs to be resolved, and that is just one of many things that we’re looking to see addressed in some form or fashion.

When do you think we are actually going to see Emily in Paris season 4 arrive over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







