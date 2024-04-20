NCIS season 21 episode 8 video: Parker, Torres, & basketball?

As we prepare to see NCIS season 21 episode 8 on CBS Monday night, now feels like the perfect time to wonder this: Is Alden Parker okay?

After all, consider this: We’ve seen the latest sneak peeks for the upcoming “Heartless” and they show Gary Cole’s character in a spot where he is very much worse for wear. He claims that he has a stiff neck, and it turns out that this may be due to some basketball that he’s been playing as of late with Nick Torres. (Watch the latest sneak peeks for the episode on the show’s official YouTube.)

Of course, we come out of these previews being super-shocked that Parker is into hoops on any sort of big-time level. Yet, at the same time this is a guy that is almost constantly full of surprises and we’ve had a chance to learn that on multiple occasions already. What can’t this guy do? Heck, later on in this episode we’re also going to have a chance to see him pretend to be a surgeon in order to catch the apparent criminal.

For those wanting more of a Parker spotlight this season, “Heartless” could be it — this also does feel like a pretty good opportunity to lean a little bit more into the character’s comedic leanings, which is something that we are pretty excited to see on a personal level. We don’t think he has to prove anything insofar as his chops in this genre — just look at his body of work!

The craziest thing to admit right now is that we are only a couple of episodes away from the finale — this season has really blown by! It is our hope that a season 22 is going to be substantially longer.

