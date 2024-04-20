So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 10: Series finale details

As many of you may have now heard, the So Help Me Todd season 2 finale is poised to be the series finale. Obviously, we’d love to have more, but following CBS’ cancellation, it is going to take another network or streaming service stepping in and trying to make something else happen.

What does make the cancellation harder right now is the fact that the season is apparently going to end on a cliffhanger. There was obviously no way for the writers to know about the show’s fate at the time the story was conceived, so that’s another

Below, you can check out the full So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 10 synopsis with a little more news on what’s ahead:

“The Tooth Is Out There” – While Margaret tries to save her struggling law firm by taking on a case involving a large cosmetics company with deep pockets, Todd is determined to crack an important FBI investigation that will seal the fate of Crest, Folding & Wright, one way or another, on the second season finale of the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, May 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

No matter what the long-term future here holds, we are at least hoping that the end of season 2 is going to be another reminder of what we love about this show so much — think in terms of humor, drama, and of course a fun case. Just based on the title alone, one of the central stories here is … dentistry? Yes, that’s weird, but it also could prove to be rather fun.

What do you most want to see entering the So Help Me Todd season 2 finale?

What do you most want to see entering the So Help Me Todd season 2 finale?

