Under the Bridge episode 4 spoilers: Flashbacks ahead?

While we know that the bulk of Hulu’s Under the Bridge is going to be set within the 1990’s, there will be chances to take a look back.

In particular, the streaming service has confirmed that the upcoming fourth episode titled “Beautiful British Columbia” is going to be set at least in part in the past. Why is that? Well, it’s going to be the story in part of some of Reena Virk’s family and clearly, the producers here are trying to show you that in order to better understand the events around her death, it could be useful to show further how we got to that point.

For a little more insight all about this, go ahead and check out the full episode 4 synopsis below:

In 1979, Suman and Manjit fall in love, setting into motion a series of events that will change their lives forever. In 1997, the Seven Oaks girls come to the Virk house for a dinner to remember, leading to the shocking revelation of Manjit’s secret.

Will everything here be linked to what happened to Reena Virk in the end? That remains to be seen. Remember that this show, though, is a dramatization — while we imagine that it will stay fairly close to the facts of the case, there may be some work around the edges that is augmented in some way.

In the end, let’s just hope that the performances at the heart of the show remain fantastic, and that with each passing episode, we navigate closer and closer to the truth. How long are the producers of the show going to keep this a mystery from us? That’s something we are still curious to learn more about.

What are you most interested in seeing as we head into Under the Bridge episode 4 over on Hulu?

