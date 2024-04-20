CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 10: Series finale details

As you prepare for CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 10 to air on CBS come Sunday, May 19, there is an added weight now around it. For those who have not heard as of yet, the show was canceled on Friday, and that means that this will now serve as the series finale — provided that no one swoops in and saves the show.

Are we a little shocked that the revival is ending? The answer is both yes and no. While the live + same-day ratings here are lower than for a number of other shows at CBS, this would be one of the most-popular shows on another network if it was posting the same numbers. Of course, it’s impossible to say that it would. Because of the timing of the cancellation, this is not something that the writers could have planned for. With that, we can’t sit here and say with confidence that you are going to get closure to every story.

What we can do at least here is quite simple — go ahead and share the full CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Tunnel Vision” – After an explosion in a bio lab, the CSI team races to determine which nerve agent left one of their own unconscious, while the others explore a dangerous underground tunnel to find another CSI who got kidnapped during the blast, on the third season finale of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

No matter how the story ends, we can at least say that we’ve got some intense stuff coming from start to finish here. Let’s just hope that it ends with plenty of fireworks.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on CSI: Vegas now, including what else is going to be coming up

What do you most want to see moving into the CSI: Vegas season 3 finale next month?

How much closure do you think we are going to get? Share right now in the comments, and also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







