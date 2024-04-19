CSI: Vegas canceled at CBS; no season 4 ahead

After three seasons of solving cases with some forensic expertise, it looks like the journey for CSI: Vegas is over. CBS has canceled the crime drama after three seasons.

Is this news a surprise? Well, both yes and no. When you look at the ratings alone, you may think that the revival of the original CSI would be a staple to run for another five or six years. However, that is without considering the fact that the network is actually in a really good spot now ratings-wise, and this is actually one of their worst-performing broadcasts. They are also actively trying to make way for a few other shows, whether it be a Fire Country spin-off, the NCIS: Origins prequel, or Matlock, a show starring Kathy Bates that was originally ordered back in the spring. This is without even considering some other things currently in development.

The irony in this cancellation at the moment is simply that CSI: Vegas actually performed better in the live + same-day ratings in most measurements than it did in season 2; however, CBS may be chalking this up to its placement on the lineup alongside Tracker and not any additional factors.

So, is there a chance that they change their mind? Well, given the fact that they did so with SWAT, anything does feel possible. No matter what, we do have a hard time thinking that we’ve reached the end of the franchise, largely because there are so many interesting stories that could be out there to tell within this world — whether it be in Las Vegas or any other city. We do also wonder if Paramount+ could end up considering something here as they’ve done in the past already with Criminal Minds: Evolution.

The now-series finale for CSI: Vegas is set to air this May.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

