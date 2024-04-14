Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS, April 14, 2024?

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? After the break last week due to the CMT Awards, are we going to be diving into another case?

Well, let’s just go ahead and share the bad news, since there’s no point in lingering on this for the time being: There is no installment on the air and instead, you are going to be getting a two-hour Billy Joel concert special.

If there is a silver lining to share, it is this: More than likely, this will be the last hiatus for the series for the rest of the year. After all, there are still five more episodes and unless CBS is willing to air some of them after May sweeps is over, they’re going to be rolling them out one week after the next. (Actually, we should note that the show has technically already set a finale date for Sunday, May 19, and that confirms it further.)

Now, let’s look ahead to what’s happening when the show returns next week! Below, you can check out the full CSI: Vegas season 3 episode 6 synopsis with a few more details about what’s next:

“Atomic City” – The CSI team investigates a radioactive crime scene that left a father and son dead, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, April 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Do we wish that there was something more to share here? Sure, but at the same time we’re at least glad that we’re getting a story here that feels perfectly timed when you consider that Fallout is currently generating a lot of attention over on Prime Video.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

