Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: New sign of hope?

If you have been reading here for a long time, then you know already some of our thoughts about a possible Special Ops: Lioness season 2. We want it! The first season was absolutely something special, and while the finale did tie up some loose ends, it also raised a number of new questions.

The big one? Well, that’s as simple as whether or not Cruz is going to continue to be a part of the program. After her harrowing mission in the finale, it seemed like she wanted nothing more than to pivot away from being a part of future operations. However, Aaliyah is still out there, and we wonder what their relationship could look like in the event that they were to ever cross paths again.

At present, it is unfortunately true that Paramount+ has yet to say anything more about a Special Ops: Lioness season 2. However, at the same time there are still some signs of hope.

Take, for starters, the fact that the streaming service is still actively promoting the show! There are two posts on the official Instagram in the past week alone, and that’s not something you would see for a show that is about to get canceled. This does also chart with what’s been our general sentiment here for a while — we remain hopeful for more Lioness, but the show has just come up against some roadblocks as of late. For starters, the entire development calendar was impacted last year by the combination of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Meanwhile, you also have to remember here that Taylor Sheridan has a lot of other shows he needs to focus on right now, especially Yellowstone given that season 5 is the final one.

Do we still think more Lioness is coming? Sure, but it is not the top thing on the docket right now, and may not be for some time.

