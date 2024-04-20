Family Guy: New holiday specials to exclusively stream on Hulu

In the midst of Family Guy celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, it feels clear that everyone involved is going big. What’s a new example of this?

Well, according to a report coming in now from Deadline, Hulu is going to exclusively stream a pair of holiday specials from the Seth MacFarlane creation later this year. There are not many details out on either one of these at yet, but is that a surprise to anyone out there? Obviously, there are a few things that they want to hold close to the vest.

In general, until this you can argue that the longevity of Family Guy has somewhat flown under the radar, and there are a wide array of different reasons for that. One of the big ones is rather simple, and tied to just how much attention has been paid to the run of The Simpsons instead. Yet, this show does have a huge global following and MacFarlane himself has said that he has no real intention of ending the show anytime soon. Even if he thought about it once upon a time, there are a lot of people who enjoy it and beyond just that, the money it brings in does allow Seth to give back to various causes. This is something that we especially saw him do as a major supporter of workers during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year.

In getting back to the Hulu specials, we would love to see the show push the envelope a little bit more than they are able to on Fox — after all, streaming does not come with anywhere near the same sort of limitations! We know that a lot of Family Guy episodes can blend together over time, so why not work more than ever to make these stand out?

