Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 20, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you find yourself eager for more episodes, it is hard to blame you at this point! There is just SO much that can be spoofed out there in the entertainment world these days, and the last episode hosted by Ryan Gosling was brilliant.

Unfortunately, this is where the bad news comes into play: The series is on hiatus tonight. The plan here is for the next episode to air in two weeks on Saturday, May 4. The plan here is for Dua Lipa to both host and also the musical guest. That’s an ambitious thing to take on here, but it’s important to remember that this isn’t her first time in Studio 8H, as she has served as a musical guest in the past. That could make the transition easier, and she has also done some acting as of late, as well. There is a long list of singers who have taken on both roles in the past, with some of them being pretty successful. Drake is a good example of this, for example.

The hiatus tonight is not altogether unusual for this show, as there are a number of occasions out there in which we tend to see the series off for a few weeks leading into April. From there, you tend to get three episodes in May to close off the season. The finale is most likely going to be on May 18, but we have not heard much when it comes to a host or musical guest for it or the May 11 episode as of yet.

One other thing to remember at present is pretty clear — Saturday Night Live is going to be closing off season 49 soon, and that brings us to the incredible and historic season 50. We hope that there are a lot of hosts and tributes throughout next season — also, we are anticipating a huge 50th anniversary special that is somewhat similar to what we got back when the 40th anniversary aired.

