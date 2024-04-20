Ghosts season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Isaac’s wedding

Is there a chance that the upcoming Ghosts season 3 finale is going to contain some sort of major, jaw-dropping surprise? Absolutely. However, at the same time that won’t be the only narrative pushed in this episode. After all, it seems as though we do know another important part of the question here in “Isaac’s Wedding” … and it comes down to the title of the episode. What more do you really need to know?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the full finale synopsis for episode 10 — after all, it does tease that at least one other interesting reveal is going to happen:

“Isaac’s Wedding” – Isaac’s wedding day jitters are exacerbated by the arrival of a surprise guest, on the third season finale of the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, May 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Who could this be? Well, it’s made all the more interesting by the fact that Isaac is a ghost who has been around for centuries, so it’s hard to imagine anyone from the realm of the living with some intimate knowledge of him stopping by. It’s at least a fun thing to speculate about — and yes, we do absolutely still think that there is potential for a big-time cliffhanger at the end of the day here.

What’s the big struggle for this episode going to be? In our mind, that’s pretty simple — trying to top the shocking ending of the season 2 finale! Of course, it’s possible that they don’t even try, and deliver something that is totally the opposite of anything that viewers would expect at this particular moment in time.

