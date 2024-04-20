Bob Hearts Abishola series finale spoilers: ‘Find Your Bench’

For those who have not heard as of yet, the Bob Hearts Abishola series finale is going to be airing on Monday, May 6 on CBS. Also, it is going to be all sorts of emotional. This is a show that a lot of people wanted to see stick around longer, but even though it hasn’t, there will still be some sort of fitting end to the story.

Also, we can go ahead and say that “Find Your Bench” has to be the best possible title for a final episode, and it is absolutely perfect for this show. This will not be your typical episode of the sitcom, as it is going to feature a pretty massive time jump from the start. Yet, it also appears as though you’ll be seeing the title characters in exactly the spot that they are meant to be.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Bob Hearts Abishola series finale synopsis below:

“Find Your Bench” – Seven years from now, a lot has changed for Bob, Abishola and their friends and family as they reflect on how far they’ve come and consider what’s most important to them as they head into the future, on the series finale of CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, May 6 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do think that series finales under the Chuck Lorre umbrella have been somewhat hit-or-miss. The end of Two and a Half Men was a self-indulgent disaster. Meanwhile, the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory was everything we could have wanted. Let’s hope for more of the latter than the former in this particular instance.

Related – Learn more about what else is ahead on Bob Hearts Abishola

What do you most want to see on the Bob Hearts Abishola series finale?

How do you think the journey is going to end? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







