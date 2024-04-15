Bob Hearts Abishola season 6 episode 11 spoilers: A big audition

As you get prepared to see Bob Hearts Abishola season 6 episode 11 on CBS next week, you’ll have a chance to see another big moment. Dele is auditioning for Juilliard! This is another important milestone in what we tend to think is a season of them in some shape or form.

Below, you can check out the full Bob Hearts Abishola season 6 episode 11 synopsis, as it does a better job of setting the stage:

“These Giants Are Flexible” – When Bob and Abishola go to New York City with Dele for his Juilliard audition, Abishola reconnects with her brother Ade, on the CBS Original series BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, Monday, April 22 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what stands out above all else here? That’s rather simple: The fact that there are only three episodes left moving into next week! There is a lot of ground to cover and yet, it feels like the producers are ready for it. We’ve been building towards some sort of proper send-off for a good while and of course, it’s going to be both funny and emotional at once.

Is it still super-frustrating that season 6 is the last one, or that there have been episodes without certain characters in the mix? Absolutely and yet, it’s also easy to be grateful that there is a proper ending here at all. In this era of rampant cancellations and cost-cutting, this does not always happen and we have to recognize that.

Hopefully, within the next week or two there will be a few more details all about the final episode. What we can at least say is that “Find Your Bench” is the title of it, and there is something tear-inducing almost about that in general.

