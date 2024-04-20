True Detective season 5 premiere date: The best-case scenario

We know that a True Detective season 5 is coming to HBO at some point in the future — yet, how long will we be stuck waiting? What is the best-case scenario for the future?

The first thing that we absolutely should note here is that at this point in the franchise’s run, the network is not going to rush anything … and nor should they. They most likely are not going to feel any pressure at all and instead, the top priority will be just making sure that they nail the story and get the right people involved. On some level, we do think that a lot of people are haunted by some of the failures from season 2, and it is a reminder of what not to do moving forward.

Patience with the story is going to be one factor in determining a premiere date. Another one, meanwhile, is going to just be working to ensure that the right timeslot is there. HBO already has two shows set for the first half of 2025 potentially in The White Lotus and The Last of Us. There is a chance that A Night of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, an upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, could be ready by late 2025 / early 2026. Then, you also have the third season of Euphoria, which has about as nebulous a premiere-date window as possible at this point.

At this point, it feels like the best-case scenario for season 5 is a date in November 2025, but that would require everyone to get together a story and start filming perhaps as early as this fall or winter. The more likely scenario is winter / spring 2026. If the show did not need a brand-new cast, perhaps things could be turned around a little bit faster … but that’s just not the way this franchise works.

What do you most want to see moving into True Detective season 5, and when do you think the show will return?

