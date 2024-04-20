Fire Country season 2 finale spoilers: Gabriela’s wedding

If you have not heard already, the Fire Country season 2 finale is set to arrive on CBS come Friday, May 17. So what all can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note here that the title for the episode is “I Do.” Also, it feels like the wedding of Gabriela and Diego is, at least on some level, going to take center stage. We can say that things are not going to be called off early, and this couple will actually make it to the day of the ceremony. Whether or not they actually get married, though, is an entirely different story.

Is Bode going to run down the aisle shouting “I object!” for all to hear! It could be fun, but we also do not think that this show is going to dive head-first into this sort of cliche. There is at least going to be some sort of twist related to Max Thieriot’s character, based largely on the official synopsis for what lies ahead:

“I Do” – Gabriela prepares to walk down the aisle on her wedding day as Bode receives some surprising news, on the second season finale of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Don’t be shocked if there is a cliffhanger at some point in here! We know already that a season 3 has been greenlit at CBS, so you at least don’t have to be worried about that. Instead, just worry about how the producers could be leaving our jaws on the ground by the very end of the episode.

