Fire Country season 2 finale spoilers: New Max Thieriot tease

Many of you may be aware of this already, but the Fire Country season 2 finale is going to arrive on CBS sooner than you think. There are a handful of episodes still to come this season, but there is that mystery still out there of what the end is going to look like.

Will we see Gabriela’s wedding? On paper, it at least feels like that is the direction that the story could go in, but we have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case. It could get called off at some point, at least if she realizes that her feelings for Bode are still there. Odds are, there will be a few more twists, and that’s without even mentioning the potential of some other finale surprises that throw everyone for a loop.

In speaking on the subject of the finale to TV Insider, here is what star and executive producer Max Thieriot had to say:

“Episode 10, I think, will be really exciting and fulfilling. But I think it’s also an episode that is pretty heart-wrenching and there’s a little bit of devastation as well. It really is kind of filled with everything. But I think last year, where people were pissed in a weird way, this one won’t have that piece, but it will have people feeling fulfilled, excited, but also devastated at other things. I think those are probably the emotions that people are going to go through.”

Will there be a major cliffhanger?

That’s hard to tell based on Thieriot’s tease. We know already that there is a season 3 coming, so it really just comes down to whether the writers really feel the need to inject some jaw-dropper along the way. A fair prediction is that there will be some sort of hint dropped about the future, if not some major indicator as to what the next chapter could look like.

