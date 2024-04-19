Outlander season 7 episode 9 return date: The ideal spot?

When it comes to looking at some ideal Outlander season 7 episode 9 premiere date at Starz, we are working within a limited window.

After all, remember the following here first and foremost: The show is not coming back until November. That has already been confirmed and with that, there is no reason for additional drama on that subject. With this, what we are left with is quite simple: Trying to figure out when the best actual time is to bring the show back within the course of a month! There are a handful of dates that could be examined, but one stands out easily among the pack.

With this in mind, let’s take a closer look here at November 1, shall we? We tend to think that Starz should get the rest of Outlander season 7 to viewers as soon as possible but beyond that, they should also try their best to maintain some flexibility.

Let’s put it like this: There are a ton of benefits that come from getting the rest of season 7 to viewers before Christmas, since you avoid a lot of confusion that can otherwise come with the season. If episode 9 airs on November 1, you can comfortably get the rest of the season out there by December 20. If you do throw some one-week hiatus in there in the midst of the remaining eight episodes, you could end the season on the 27th and still be done by the end of the year.

For those unaware, production on season 8 is currently underway — as great as it would be to see the show back before we get around to the end of 2025, there is a part of us that thinks we won’t see these episodes until 2026. It’s hard to have extreme confidence based on how slowly Starz is churning things out right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander now, including some more thoughts all about the eighth and final season

What do you most want to see moving into Outlander season 7 episode 9, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to share right now in the comments! We will have more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







