The Spiderwick Chronicles season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the debut of The Spiderwick Chronicles season 1 on the Roku Channel, is there going to be a season 2? Or, is this adaptation already done?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is note that there’s been a rather difficult road to get the show on the air in the first place. The show was originally filmed and set for Disney+, but was eventually cut there as a cost-cutting measure. It then navigated over to another home at Roku, which has promoted it extensively over the past few weeks.

Now, nothing has been decided in regards to the future, but make no mistake that the show’s new home would probably like to make more. They have been working to find a way to get more and more into the original content game, but like with any other streaming service, you need a certain amount of viewership in order to justify the budget. The great thing about The Spiderwick Chronicles as a show in general is that it is based on beloved source material and there are a number of people who will watch based on the adaptation alone. Or, at the very least they will watch the first season. If viewers bail on what they see during that season, they may not come back for more … and that is something that Roku can probably determine within some of their own viewership data.

At the moment, we tend to think that it will take at least two or three months for a firm decision to be made here on the future. The only event in which we see that changing is if this show manages to dramatically tip the scales in one way or another. Take, for example, the idea that it becomes some sort of huge hit almost right away.

