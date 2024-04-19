Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, April 19, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We absolutely understand if you want more of the show, and we are eager to dive further into what lies ahead.

So, with that, let’s just start by offering some clarity as to where things currently stand, even if it is bad news: There is no installment tonight. However, this is one of the last breaks we’re going to have for Fire Country this season. There are four more episodes this season, and they will run from April 26 leading up to the finale on May 17.

So while you prepare for that, we’re more than happy to set the stage! Below, you can see the synopsis for the next two episodes of the Max Thieriot drama:

Season 2 episode 7, “A Hail Mary” – The future of Three Rock is in jeopardy as public opinion of the camp grows increasingly negative, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 2 episode 8, “It’s Not Over” – With the future of Three Rock in jeopardy, Station 42 and Three Rock host Edgewater’s 22nd Annual Firefighters’ Ball in an effort to impress the governor (Catherine Lough Haggquist) and save the camp. Meanwhile, Gabriela’s mom, Roberta (Paola Nunez), makes a surprise appearance at the event, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, May 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Where is the season ultimately going?

Well, all signs suggest that Gabriela and Diego’s wedding could be a big part of the finale, with the question there being whether or not she’s going to go through with it. Of course, we would love to see her walk away from this and be with Bode, but even if the ceremony doesn’t happen, nothing is guaranteed. Remember that.

