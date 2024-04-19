Shark Tank preview: RoboBurger, Hood hats, Hypd, and K3

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to have a chance to see RoboBurger, Hood hats, Hypd, and K3 arrive, looking for deals.

How are things going to work out here? Well, we should note that some of these products are being catered to the presence of Michael Rubin as guest Shark, given his history with licensing and/or sports-themed products. Also, you’ve randomly got in here a robotic vending machine for burgers. We’d say that this could work for stadiums, but don’t most of them have concession stands that work just fine?

As is often the case with these previews, let’s start off by sharing the synopsis for this episode before getting into some of the individual companies…

Entrepreneurs pitch Sharks an array of products, including a robotic burger vending machine, bespoke hats that display hometown pride, customizable footwear, and a resistance band to develop the perfect jump shot. Michael Rubin returns as Guest Shark.

RoboBurger – Is it amazing that a vending machine can serve up fresh burgers, made by an interior robot? Sure, but at the same time, there are a lot of questions here. Are consumers really going to choose this over a fresh-grilled burger made by a human? We have a hard time seeing it, and this feels like it will only work in environments where such things are hard to come by.

Hood Hats – Localized clothing is hardly something that is revolutionary or unique. However, the company does seem to be doing a good job coming up with stylish, location-themed designs. There could be something here, but it is really about proper exposure.

Hypd – We don’t honestly see this as something that different from Hood, with the main difference here being that footwear is the product du jour. You have a wide range of different designs that you can choose from with sliders — or, you can make your own!

K3 Shooting Band – It’s a pretty bold idea to come on a show with Mark Cuban advertising something that can improve your jumpshot. If this works, he’s going to be able to figure that out. If it does, isn’t this the biggest match made in heaven in the show’s history?

