Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere: The ideal plan

What is the best case scenario at this point when it comes to an Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date over at Hulu?

Well, there are of course a myriad of possibilities for when the murder-mystery show could come back, and we’re sure that some of you are aware of them already. What we know is that the streaming service is plotting to bring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez back on the air this summer. This has not been confirmed as of yet, but we certainly believe that this information is out there for a reason!

Now, what is the idea? We tend to think it is that we see the series back at around the same point in August that we saw season 3. If you need a refresher, last season came out on August 8, and a similar timeframe here would be August 6 or the 13th. That is the dream … but we tend to think a more realistic option is either August 20 or the 27th if we are going to get it before Labor Day.

What’s the reason for this? Well, let’s just say that it is tied to production for this particular batch of episodes starting a good bit later in the year than in the past. That’s not something that we can just ignore at this point, as it takes editors time to get stories of this quality together.

No matter when the show does start, the central story is still clear — who killed Sazz Pataki? At least some of the show this time will be set in Los Angeles, but we know already that there will be plenty of time still spent at the Arconia in New York City. Go ahead and be prepared for that in advance.

