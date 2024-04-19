Top Chef season 21 episode 6 preview: The Bear star stops by!

As you prepare for Top Chef season 21 episode 6 next week, there are a few different things worth being excited about at this point!

For starters, let’s remind you of the twist from Last Chance Kitchen. There are actually two contestants coming into the competition. One of them in Kaleena is familiar to everyone in the competition at present; the other in Soo is a total surprise, given that he’s never been in the actual show at all. What he did to make it to this point is legitimately impressive and he could be a serious force to be reckoned with.

Now, let’s move on to the next thing — guest stars! Christina Tosi, well known for Milk Bar as well as being a one-time MasterChef judge, is going to be a big part of the Quickfire. The synopsis below indicates that further:

The chefs receive a shock with a Last Chance Kitchen surprise that alters the game; Kristen is joined by Christina Tosi of Milk Bar for a sweet Quickfire in which the chefs must make a dessert that contains dairy.

Meanwhile, at some point in this episode, you are also going to be seeing The Bear star Matty Matheson (who is also a chef) stop by for a challenge that seems to be all about chaos. After all, isn’t that something pretty synonymous with his show? (Matty plays Fak on the Hulu / FX sensation.)

In general, this could be one of the most jam-packed and exciting episodes of the season — we certainly think that at this point, some of the twists and turns are only going to separate the pack further. This is a great season! While it is different not seeing Padma Lakshmi around, Kristen Kish has shown herself to be a worthy host in her won right.

