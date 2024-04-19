Survivor 46 episode 9: Will immunity idols take center stage?

As we get ourselves prepared for Survivor 46 episode 9 next week, are immunity idols about to take center stage? It is fair to imagine so.

In a way, this past episode is a reminder that you don’t need them — or any other twist, for that matter — to have an entertaining season of this show. A lot of the drama that we’ve had a chance to see so far has been pretty top-notch, especially around that Tevin blindside where the plan seemed to be changing every few seconds! In the midst of that, though, it was made clear that Tiffany’s idol is largely public knowledge at this point. We also know that Hunter has one, and it is very-well possible that another one is inserted into the game, as well. That could certainly prove useful for a player like Venus, who is obviously a target for a lot of people left.

For some more thoughts on what’s ahead, check out the Survivor 46 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Spicy Jeff” – Confusion and chaos continue to make waves throughout camp after a shocking tribal council. Castaways must test their balance to earn safety and a spot in the final eight. Then, the emergence of multiple hidden immunity idols shakes the plan for the next tribal council, on SURVIVOR Wednesday, April 24 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

On paper, if we were Hunter we’d go ahead and play the idol without much hesitation. Think about it like this. He is clearly on the outside of some of the current dynamics in the game, and he is also a physical threat. The only way he may manage to avoid this is if a lot of people decide that they no longer want Q and his volatility to be a part of this game — or, people realize just how dangerous Charlie and Maria are.

Related – Get some more insight on the next Survivor 46 episode right away

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 46 episode 9 when it arrives on CBS next week?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







